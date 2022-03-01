PHOTO FEATURE — Motiva gives grant to Boys and Girls Club of Port Arthur

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Monique Batson

Pictured from left are: Cesar Vargas; Nayohmi Larra; Laylani Barron; RaNysa Robers, Motiva social responsibility and community affairs advisor; Johnathan Elizalde, program director for the Boys and Girls Club; Claire Jackson, Motiva social responsibility and community affairs manager; Mario Garza, director of the Boys and Girls Club, Fire Chief Greg Benson, Boys and Girls club board chair; Malyk Whitehead; Felix Nguyen; Marcia Sharp, principal of Houston Elementary School; and Patty Juarez. (Monique Batson/The News)

Motiva on Monday presented the The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Port Arthur with a $15,000 grant.

Director Mario Garza said the funds will be used to help continue operations through the upcoming summer program.

