The Nederland Bulldog’s season came to an end Tuesday as the Bulldogs fell 45-28 to Crosby.

The Bulldogs finish the season 24-11.

Nederland made it to the third round for the first time since 2014.

The program earned the third seed in District 21-5A.

Beaumont United and Crosby earned the first and second seed in the district. Both advanced and will play in Round 4.