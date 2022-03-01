Early voting figures are in for Democratic, Republican primary election

In some the races closer to home, we have:

State Rep District 22

Democratic candidate Joseph Paul Trahan has 50.79% of the early vote with Christian “Manuel” Hayes coming with 40.53% and Lisa C. Weber at 8.68%.

There is one Republican candidate, Jacobin Randle. He will face the Democratic winner in November.

Justice the Peace Pct. 2

This race has the two Democratic candidates neck and neck with Joseph L. Guilty II with 50.53% of the vote and incumbent Marc DeRouen with 49.47%. A total of 13 early votes separates the two.

There is no Republican candidates and whoever wins the Democratic spot wins the seat.

County Commissioner Pct. 2

There are three Republican candidates with the early vote set almost equally between the trio.

Cary Erickson came in with 35.48% followed closely by Alex rupee with 34.45% and Shaun Miller with 30.08%

The winner will face off in November against the lone Democratic candidate, Julia Rodriguez.

County Constable, Pct. 8

Three Democratic candidates are vying for this unexpired term. Gene Winston is in the lead with 62.22%, Ken Gunner has 29.75% and Patricia Mendez-Cockrell has 8.02%.

There is no Republican candidate in this race.

Polls closed Tuesday at 7 p.m.

According to information from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Election Division there was a 13.15% voter turnout for the Primary election. A total of 19,320 ballots were cast and there are 146,956 registered voters in the county.