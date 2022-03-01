Mrs. Charlene Landor, 76, of Port Arthur, TX, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at St. Luke Hospital in Houston, TX.

A native of San Diego, California, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 40 years and was employed by Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.

She was a member of Triumph Church and a Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Member.

She is survived by sons, Aaron Rodgers Sr., Derek Kelly Mallory; sisters, Lear Ann Robinson, Bobbie Jean Anderson, Inca Varsi Rodgers Wilson; grandchildren, Aaron Miles Rodgers, Jonathon Powdrill, Kassiopia Rodgers, Derek Mallory Jr., Kiara Mallory, Kyleigh Mallory; daughter-in-law, Pamela Rodgers; brothers-in-law, Russel Robinson and Ricky Wilson; 30 nieces and nephews; special devoted friends, Edna Washington, Kathy Sells, Rhoda Lyons, Trameka Alpough, Delores Prince, Oman Goodman; and the loving members of Elks Security Lodge #625.

A wake is scheduled for Friday, March 04, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 05, 2022. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.