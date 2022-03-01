Case against 3 men in fatal Port Arthur shooting sent to District Attorney’s office

Evidence against three Port Arthur men has been turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, an official said.

Jakobi Damond Broussard, 20; Arthur Small Jr., 18; and Charles Ray Moss, 21, are charged in connection with the Feb. 18 fatal shooting of Christopher Thomas, 20.

Police declined to comment Monday on whether more arrests are expected.

Thomas’ body was discovered in the 400 block of West 53rd Street Feb. 18. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Ben Collins Sr. signed warrants Thursday for the three men’s arrests.

Broussard and Small were located and arrested by PAPD, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals.

Moss was arrested Saturday.

All three remain in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 bonds million each.

Thomas’ death marked the fourth homicide of 2022 in the city.