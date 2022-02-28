Port Neches-Groves ISD releases football ticket information, dates

Published 5:00 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By PA News

Chance Prosperie breaks a tackle in the first half of PNG’s game against Texas High School. (Chris Moore/The News)

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District released important dates Monday regarding season tickets for the 2022 season.

April 26 – May 20: Online renewal period for current ticket holders.

May 13: Transfer deadline for current ticket holders transferring permanent ownership.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

June 1: Trade Day at the stadium from 8 a.m. – noon.

June 2: Online sales open to new customers.

Current season ticket holders will receive an email on Monday, April 11 with the purchasing instructions, which is the same process as last year.

More Groves

SEE IT — Progress being made on new Chick-fil-A

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 16-22

PHOTO FEATURE — Groves native simulates fuel fire during Navy drill

The Art House opens registration for Spring Break camp, plus there is fun for adults planned

Print Article