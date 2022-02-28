Port Neches-Groves ISD releases football ticket information, dates
Published 5:00 pm Monday, February 28, 2022
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District released important dates Monday regarding season tickets for the 2022 season.
April 26 – May 20: Online renewal period for current ticket holders.
May 13: Transfer deadline for current ticket holders transferring permanent ownership.
June 1: Trade Day at the stadium from 8 a.m. – noon.
June 2: Online sales open to new customers.
Current season ticket holders will receive an email on Monday, April 11 with the purchasing instructions, which is the same process as last year.