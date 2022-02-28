Port Arthur Police working to find cause for fatal Sunday crash

Port Arthur Police are working to ascertain the cause of major two-vehicle wreck that took place before sunrise Sunday and left one motorist dead.

Det. Mike Hebert said PAPD’s Advanced Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Division were leading the investigation.

The victim is identified as Bruce Wayne Jennings, 63, of Beaumont, according to Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, who spoke with Port Arthur Newsmedia on Sunday.

Port Arthur Police responded to the 2700 block of West Highway 365 in reference to a major traffic accident involving two vehicles at approximately 3:54 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Hebert said officers found Jennings, the driver of a 2006 Ford truck, to be deceased.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2018 Dodge Ram, Hebert said, adding the driver received non life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers within either of involved vehicles, according to authorities.