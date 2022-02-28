Port Arthur home struck by gunfire Sunday night

Published 8:56 am Monday, February 28, 2022

By PA News

Investigators are working the scene of a Port Arthur residential shooting that was reported late Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Terry Tran of the Port Arthur Police Department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard at 10:23 p.m.

Responding officers discovered a home was struck twice by gunfire. Police said no one was injured.

Possible suspect information was not immediately released.

