Lamar State offering free COVID testing for public; see the details

Lamar State College Port Arthur is providing free Covid-19 testing Tuesdays during March, April and May, open to the general public.

Starting Tuesday, Comprehensive Care Clinic will be on campus to provide free COVID testing. The testing, which is open to anyone who wants to participate, takes place each Tuesday through May 3, except for Spring Break Tuesday March 15.

Testing takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day inside the Student Center, 1520 Procter Street, Room 111, in Port Arthur.

To participate, sign up for a testing date and time at lamarpa.edu/COVID19. Walk-ins are also welcome while supplies last.

To take the oral PCR test, which collects a specimen with a swab inside the mouth, you must provide an ID, though no insurance is required.

Results are emailed within four days of the test. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian complete the online form.

For more information, call 409-984-6157.