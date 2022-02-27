Authorities identify victim in fatal Sunday morning Port Arthur crash

Authorities have identified the man who died Sunday morning following a crash in Port Arthur.

The victim is identified as Bruce Wayne Jennings, 63, of Beaumont, according to Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Burnett was on scene following the crash and has ordered an autopsy, he said.

The crash took place at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday on FM 365 near Jade Avenue in Port Arthur.

The crash involved two vehicles. Burnett does not believe the other driver was seriously injured.