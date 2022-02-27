Authorities identify victim in fatal Sunday morning Port Arthur crash

Published 2:45 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022

By PA News

Authorities have identified the man who died Sunday morning following a crash in Port Arthur.

The victim is identified as Bruce Wayne Jennings, 63, of Beaumont, according to Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

Burnett was on scene following the crash and has ordered an autopsy, he said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The crash took place at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday on FM 365 near Jade Avenue in Port Arthur.

The crash involved two vehicles. Burnett does not believe the other driver was seriously injured.

More News

3rd suspect arrested following Port Arthur killing

Mr. T’s Health Store still thriving after decades serving area

NEDERLAND HERITAGE FESTIVAL — Mr. Nederland, Program Dedication recipient talk festival fun

Alumnae Sorority takes on “Get Fit” Challenge

Print Article