3rd suspect arrested following Port Arthur killing

Published 7:30 am Sunday, February 27, 2022

By PA News

Pictured, from left, are Charles Ray Moss, Jakobi Damond Broussard and Arthur Small Jr.

Three Port Arthur men are in jail on $1 million bonds after warrants were issued for each on a charge of murder.

The Port Arthur Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals, located two of the three in Port Arthur on Friday: Jakobi Damond Broussard, 20, and Arthur Small Jr., 18.

On Saturday, Port Arthur Police announced Charles Ray Moss, 21, was arrested.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Ben Collins Sr. signed the warrants and set the bond, an official with the sheriff’s office said.

Guedry said Broussard and Small were located in the city but at different locations.

The warrants were issued on Thursday in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting death of Christopher Thomas, 20.

Thomas was found in the 400 block of West 53rd Street and had been shot multiple times, police said.

If you have any information on killing, please call the Port Arthur Police Department. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

