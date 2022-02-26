Indians, Bulldogs pushing through frigid conditions at PNG tourney

PORT NECHES — The cold temperatures did not deter teams or fans as the Port Neches-Groves Indians played host for a softball tournament Friday.

Fans bundled up in the stands, while players huddled in the dugouts to keep warm as temperatures stayed in the mid-40s. The tournament started Thursday and concludes today.

PNG, which finished the first half of the tournament with a 3-0 record, beat Anahuac 9-1 Friday. Kilee Moody, who plays first base, went 3-for-3 on the day, along Kiana Ledoux. Kylea Sheffield and Brylie Dartez went 1-for-2.

“It has gone really well,” PNG Head Coach Taylor Harvill said. “I like hosting it because our players get to play on their own field. We also have the luxury of turf so we don’t really have to worry about rain delays and stuff like that. The teams have come out and competed against each other and against us. It has been good for the girls to get these games in, even though this weather has not been the best.”

Nederland fell 9-1 to Hamshire-Fannett in the early game Friday. Head Coach Will Mallette said he was proud of his team for getting off to a hot start.

“We started off really good and with a lot of energy,” he said. “This is tough weather for pitchers to pitch in. They are a little tired from (Thursday). We jumped on them early. We just made some defensive miscues that really cost us big. We just weren’t able to get the momentum back.”

Mallette has been happy to play in local tournaments.

“The players are able to get home at a decent hour and get rest,” he said. “It is good to have local, quality tournaments. We were at LCM last week. It is good to see good pitching and good teams, and it gives us a chance to play and be able to rest and come back 100 percent the next day.”

Kynslee Harris recorded the RBI for the Bulldogs.

Both teams will be back in action today. PNG takes the field twice, playing Hamshire-Fannett at 1:30 p.m. and closing out the tournament with a 4:45 p.m. game against Silsbee. Nederland will play Goose Creek Memorial at 3:15 p.m.