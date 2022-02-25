PHOTO GALLERY — Lamar State hosts health & wellness community fair in Port Arthur

The Ruby Fuller Building on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur was filled with local vendors Friday during “For the Love on Lakeshore Dr.,” a health and wellness community fair.

Vendors included the YMCA of Southeast Texas, Top Notch Training and Fitness, Harvest House, Kick Counsulting, Drinkicks, the Spindletop Center, Complete Health Care, A.B. Genuine Health, Exceptional Emergency Center and Samaritan Counseling Center.

Services offered were free COVID shots from the Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID Strike Team, free hearing screenings from the Lamar University Academy of Audiology, library cards from the Port Arthur Public Library, and free food and drinks.

LifeShare Blood Center also hosted a blood drive in the parking lot.

The event, located at 1501 Lakeshore Dr., ended at 3 p.m. Friday.