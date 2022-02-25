NEDERLAND HERITAGE FESTIVAL — Mr. Nederland, Program Dedication recipient talk festival fun

NEDERLAND — Kevin Hussey and Angie Beard each have a lifetime of great memories from the Nederland Heritage Festival.

The two want others to have the same great experiences and are working toward that goal.

Hussey, a Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper, is active in the community and his church as well as being the president of the Nederland Noon Optimist Club.

But all of that is to help the youth, not to gain recognition, he said.

Hussey was recently named Mr. Nederland, an honor that surprised him.

“Because whatever you do, especially to serve others, you do to serve people and not for the recognition,” he said.

A Nederland native, Hussey grew up going to the festival and lived close enough in middle school to walk there and home.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said of the annual event. “There’s a family atmosphere, fun rides, fun games and good food. And now they provide a band each night. There’s a lot going on for a family to get out and enjoy the atmosphere.”

His best memory is of being a kid and running around with friends and riding all of the rides.

You may catch a glimpse of him in the Optimist club’s food booth, where members will be serving corn dogs, cheese sticks and chicken nuggets.

Angie Beard is a longtime volunteer with the festival who was recently honored by having the event’s program dedicated in her honor.

“They’d been telling me for a month it was another volunteer and I love all of our volunteers,” she said of the designation, adding the other volunteers are all worthy of the honor.

A Nederland native, Beard became involved with the festival after some of her good friends asked for her help.

It started with hospitality and transportation, driving golf carts and shuttling vendors their belongings. By 2013 she became co-chair over transportation, then became involved with her favorite event – Friends of the Festival.

“This is a day we provide a quiet environment for our special needs population to come and enjoy the festival without it being open to the public,” Beard said of the daytime event.

By 2018 she was added to the executive board.

While it is a big commitment, she loves every thing about the event and what it provides to the community.

Like Hussey, Beard went to the festival every year as a child.

“It’s awesome to give back,” she said. “It’s full circle when you are able to come your whole life and be as involved as much as this.”

Nederland Heritage Festival is from March 15 to March 20 along historic Boston Avenue. The event features a carnival, craft and collectibles market, the famous “Cuisine” walk, chili cook-off, live music, art and photography show, motorcycle and car show and more.