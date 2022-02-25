Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Feb. 16-22

Published 12:26 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By PA News

Groves police responded to the following calls from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22

Feb. 16

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of FM 366.
  • An assault was reported in the 5400 block of Port Neches Road.

Feb. 17

  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

Feb. 18

  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Feb. 19

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 20

  • No reports.

Feb. 21

  • Shannan St. Cyr, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
  • A theft was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Feb. 22

  • Benjamin Lebleu, 39, was arrested for warrants and evading Arrest/ Detention in the 2700 block of Terrace.
  • Joshua Cathey, 39, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle, 2 or more convictions in the 4900 block of Cleveland.
  • A theft was reported in the 6300 block of Washington.

