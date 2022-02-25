Eddie “Big Ed” Sparks Sr., 55, of Groves, Tx passed away Wednesday February 23, 2022 peacefully at his residence in Groves. He was born November 28, 1966 to Don Jerry and Doris Sparks. He was a 1985 graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School.

He was retired from Drainage District 7, Port Arthur, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to ALL.

Eddie had a heart of gold and an infinite sweet soul to match. His grandsons Emmett and Killian where his whole world.

Eddie never met a stranger and had a capacity for love that was unbound. Eddie will be dearly missed by many.

Visitation and viewing will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years LeeAnn of Groves, TX, married August 18, 1997, his son, Eddie Ray Sparks of Port Neches, TX, his daughter, Aislinn and husband Jonathan Nepveux, and his grandchildren, Emmett Scott And Killian Cane of Port Neches, TX. His also survived by his sisters, Dana and husband David Degeyter of Groves, TX, Michelle and husband Randy Reid of Mt. Belvieu TX, his uncles and aunts, Dave and Diane Bowman of Bridge City, TX, Richard and Cheryl Landry of Port Neches, TX, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and several other honorary children.