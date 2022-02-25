$1M bond set for 2 of 3 men arrested on Port Arthur murder warrants

Two Port Arthur men are in jail on $1 million bonds and a third is still being sought Friday afternoon after warrants were issued for each on a charge of murder.

The Port Arthur Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division and the U.S. Marshals, located two of the three in Port Arthur on Friday: Jakobi Damond Broussard, 20, and Arthur Small Jr., 18.

Charles Ray Moss, 21, is still at large, PAPD Det. Sadie Guedry said.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Ben Collins Sr. signed the warrants and set the bond, an official with the sheriff’s office said.

Guedry said Broussard and Small were located in the city but at different locations.

The warrants were issued on Thursday in connection with the Feb. 18 shooting death of Christopher Thomas, 20.

Thomas was found in the 400 block of West 53rd Street and had been shot multiple times, police said.

If you have any information on the location of this individual, please call the Port Arthur Police Department. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.