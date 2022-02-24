Starlene Colicher passed away at home on February 23 surrounded by family, including her beloved husband of 53 years, Wayne Colicher.

Star was a bright, shining light among her family and friends.

Loved by all who knew her, she was described as one of the kindest, gentlest, most caring people in their lives.

Star never forgot a birthday or special occasion, sent cards for every holiday, and always celebrated the big and small moments of life.

A natural nurse and nurturer, she cared for her parents and other family members who were ill of body or spirit, even as she struggled with her own health issues.

She had a strong faith and a beautiful spirit.

Star and Wayne shared a love that surpassed all of life’s trials, and they celebrated all of life’s joy.

Together they built a successful business from the ground up, never losing sight of the importance of the people who worked with them.

Together they enjoyed traveling and collecting, from Art Deco prints to Dallas Cowboys memorabilia to antiques.

Star is survived by her husband, Wayne; sister Tara Shockley and husband John Shockley of Houston; nephew Graham Shockley and wife Martha Shockley of Dallas; and niece Ruth Trahan, as well as numerous beloved cousins, aunts, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Billie Bourgeois, and stepfather Murphy Bourgeois, and her father, Harry Baker, and stepmother Virginia Baker of Colmesneil, as well as beloved grandparents, aunts and cousins.

The family extends its gratitude to Cathy Gohlke, RN, and the home caregivers from Harbor Hospice of Beaumont.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home, with gathering of family and friends from 12:00 pm until service time.

Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.