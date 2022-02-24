Port Arthur Police name 3 suspects following fatal shooting last week

Published 3:25 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By PA News

Pictured, from left, are Charles Ray Moss, Jakobi Damond Broussard and Arthur Small Jr.

Port Arthur Police announced three suspects have been named following the killing last week of Christopher Thomas Jr.

Authorities said murder warrants have been issued for 21-year-old, Charles Ray Moss, 20-year-old Jakobi Damond Broussard and 18-year-old Arthur Small Jr.

Thomas was found dead in the 400 block of 53rd St. on March 18.

Police said the investigation revealed Thomas sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

If you have any information on the location of these individuals, call Port Arthur Police.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

