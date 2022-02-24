POLICE: Port Arthur man head-butted, punched elderly woman

Published 12:38 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By PA News

Marcus Cole (Courtesy photo)

A Port Arthur man allegedly beat an elderly woman after he received unrelated text messages that angered him.

Marcus Lee Cole, 28, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly individual.

On Jan. 10, Cole was in an Ambroise Village apartment playing dominoes at a table when he received text messages regarding his ex-girlfriend, according to information in a probable cause affidavit.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Cole, angered by the messages, became “agitated and hostile” towards an elderly woman who was also in the apartment, police said.

He reportedly approached the chair she was sitting in and head-butted her in the side of the head, causing her to fall to the ground. He then hit her in her face and across other areas of her body with a closed fist, the document says.

The victim had visible injuries when Port Arthur Police arrived on scene.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Cole was in the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

More News Main

Port Arthur LNG awarding $50k in Environmental Champions grants; see how you can get involved

Legendary Port Arthur coaches respond to Lincoln track’s new name

COVID vaccines available for all ages at LSCPA, Travis Elementary later this week

SEE IT — Port Arthur school hosts impressive traveling Black history exhibit

Print Article