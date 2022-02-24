James “Fatty” Botley Jr., 20, of Port Arthur, Texas departed his life on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

He was a 2020 graduate of Memorial High School.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother: Bobbi Botley; his father, James Botley Sr.; one sister, Jariyah Botley; great grandmother, Pearlie Davis; two grandmothers, Dana Neal and Linda Pitre; two grandfathers, Bobby Hammonds (Debra) and James Lee Bryant; one aunt, Rockella Neal; four uncles, Joseph Neal (Kera), Julius Neal (LaToya), Derrick Botley (Tierney) and Darius White; and a host of other family and friends.

James will be dearly missed.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rhema Word Ministries, 4349 Lewis Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.