Port Arthur LNG awarding $50k in Environmental Champions grants; see how you can get involved

Port Arthur LNG is teaming up with Port Arthur Newsmedia to launch the 2022 Environmental Champions Initiative.

The initiative will award $50,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations with programs and/or efforts aimed at improving the environment in Port Arthur, Sabine Pass and Mid County. Grant awards will range between $1,000-$5,000.

Sempra LNG Senior Manager of External Affairs Kelly Prasser said environmental stewardship is one of the top priorities for the company.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is partnerships and collaborations,” she said. “We wanted to cast a little bit of a wider net to find the local organizations that have cool projects that we might not know about that would really have an impact on our communities and neighborhoods.”

Prasser said projects such as beautification efforts and restoration work are a few undertakings that are ideal. The grants can also go towards educational programs and field trips for students in grades K-8.

“We partnered last year with Dick Dowling’s Lions Club for the park in Sabine Pass,” Prasser said. “They needed to remove some old, rusty equipment. They wanted to get some new equipment. That was restoration of a park. We also have partnerships with Texas Master Naturalists and Texas Parks and Wildlife at Sea Rim State Park to look at opportunities to make that a nicer place for people to play in and learn about the natural habitat.”

The window for applications will be March 1-15.

Port Arthur LNG’s Public Affairs Representative Anya McInnis said she hopes the initiative encourages other groups to look into starting programs or projects to help the environment.

“Hopefully, it will get some organizations to think outside of the box,” she said. “The more people that are working to clean up the environment, the better.”

Port Arthur Newsmedia Account Executive Candace Hemelt said the company is happy to once again partner with Port ArthurLNG. The two combined for a similar initiative late in 2021 aimed at funding projects for local non-profit organizations that help the community.

“I am so excited to be working with Port Arthur LNG on their Environmental Champions giveaway,” Hemelt said. “This program gives nonprofits a way to help fund their projects that they do for our community. With the pandemic, many groups haven’t been able to raise money, and this is a great opportunity to get the funding they need for their projects. The success we had with our Season of Giving makes me hopeful and excited for this next one. I am excited to see what projects these organizations are leading to help our community in a green way.”

The News will put together a panel of judges to review all of the applications and select the grant winners by the week of March 21. The companies will also host an award reception the week of April 4.