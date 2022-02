Elton Slater, 57, was born in Groves, TX to the late Earnest Slater and Emma James Smith.

Elton was called home to his Heavenly residence on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Beaumont TX.

Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.