Coast Guard, emergency responders working to rescue trapped rig workers

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By PA News

SABINE PASS — U.S. Coast Guard Station Sabine told Port Arthur Newsmedia its personnel are responding to an oil-rig fire and working to rescue trapped crew members.

In confirming the news at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, a Coast Guard representative said there were not many details to share immediately as the effort was ongoing.

Other first responders include the Port Arthur Fire Department, Police Department and Acadian Ambulance, among others.

Authorities said there are nine trapped crew members.

Fire Chief Greg Benson said authorities have put together a plan to evacuate the nine people from on top of the platform.

He said all public safety entities in the area are working together “to mitigate this situation and get the people off of there.”

KFDM reported the rig is onshore at Port City Partners Marine Yard on the Sabine/Neches waterway.

