Annie Bea Batiste transitioned from labor to reward on February 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Bea was a native of Port Arthur, Texas and remained a lifelong resident.

Bea was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Glenn E. Holmes.

She was employed by Bob Hope Hughen Center and EduCare Texas for over 25 years until her retirement.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley Lewis, Jr. and Bernice Ruffin Lewis; and brother, Dudley Lewis, III.

Survivors include her sons, Jon Batiste, Sr. (Ashland) of Austin, Texas, Jermaine Batiste (Crystal) of Fresno, Texas and Jason Batiste (Whitne) of Austin, Texas; brothers Clinton Lewis of Giddings, Texas and Mark Twain Lewis (Linda) of Casper, Wyoming; Bea was a loving grandmother to Jon Batiste, Jr, Sydney Batiste, Aiden Batiste, Manson Harris, Emirrah Harris, and Judah Batiste; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends who will cherish a lifetime of beautiful memories, laughter, and love.

The homegoing celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12:00pm until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.