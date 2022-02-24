All workers rescued from burning Sabine Pass rig

Nine people trapped on the platform of a burning rig in Sabine Pass Thursday were rescued and not injured despite being aboard during an explosion.

“All nine people were assessed by Acadian,” said Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

Authorities were alerted to the scene when a motorist called 911 at 12:35 p.m.

Responding agencies were PAFD, Port Arthur Police Department, Port Arthur Emergency Management, Acadian EMS, General Land Office, Jefferson County Pct. 8 Constable, Jefferson County Emergency Management, U.S. Coast Guard and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Aviation Units.

“It was a good example…of everybody working together to get these individuals off this thing and help minimize risk,” Benson said.

The people were rescued one at a time by Coast Guard helicopter.

PAFD will conduct a fire watch at the site Thursday night.

“Because the platform is approximately 300 feet up in the air and there’s no way to access it, we can’t extinguish the fire,” Benson said. “We are going to have a two-person crew keeping an eye on it in case something else ignites. The fire should burn itself out. But how long that will take, we don’t know.”