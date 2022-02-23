Twins’ birth celebrated in Port Arthur on 2/22/22

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By PA News

Older brother Santiago (left) and sister Melany (right) were born on 2.22.22. (Courtesy photo)

A pair of twins named Santiago and Melany were born Tuesday at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

To celebrate the birth of twins on such an auspicious date — 2/22/22 — the hospital provided the family with a gift of diapers, wipes, a little swaddle set and two toys.

Santiago is an older brother, born (of course) two minutes before younger sister Melany.

“We’re thrilled The Medical Center of Southeast Texas could welcome twins Santiago and Melany into the world on such a perfect occasion,” said Christina Irion, director of women’s services at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

“What better day for twins to be born than one that celebrates great duos?”

