PHOTO FEATURE — Hernandez Office Supply named Business of the Month

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Louis Hernandez, owner of Hernandez Office Solutions, thanks Dale Champagne, Port Arthur chamber chairperson, this week when the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce named them Business of the Month. They are located at 119 N. 17th St., Nederland. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Jacoby Edwards, from left, Louis Hernandez, Bernie Hernandez, Tyler Washington and Tena Thach with Hernandez Office Solutions pose for a photo. They can be reached at 409-724-0135. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Employees with Hernandez Office Supply, members of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors pose for a photo at the Nederland business’s office. (Mary Meaux/The News)

