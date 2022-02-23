See what college honor former Port Neches-Groves star Grant Rogers earned this week

McNeese starting pitcher Grant Rogers has been named this week’s Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week the league office announced on Tuesday. Weekly awards are presented by Geico.

The Groves native and Panola JC transfer is believed to be the first pitcher in school history to earn the award after his debut.

Rogers graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2019.

Rogers helped secure an opening-series victory over American East conference favorites Stony Brook. He started the rubber match Sunday and did not allow a base runner until the fourth inning.

He pitched six innings of two-hit ball with eight punch-outs and no walks.

The 6’7” righty struck out five of six batters in his final two innings. He spent a total of 19 minutes on the mound, dictating pace all game long.

Third basemen Kade Morris was an honorable mention for hitter of the week. He led the team in hitting over the weekend, batting .500 (6-12). He hit the go-ahead three-run home run Friday night in the sixth inning to put the Pokes up 5-4. He also had two doubles and drove in four runs over the weekend.