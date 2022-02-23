Hooked on Fishing returns to Nederland for children; check out the details

NEDERLAND — The pond at Doornbos Park will be filled with young anglers Saturday as they look to land the big one.

The park, located at 2301 Avenue H in Nederland, is the site of Nederland Rotary Club’s annual Hooked on Fishing, Not On Drugs event. The free fishing is from 9-11 a.m. for children 14 and under.

The picturesque pond will be stocked with rainbow trout in advance of the event, said Debbie Spittler, president of the Rotary Club of Nederland.

“This is a wonderful event for children in the community to come out and fish,” Spittler said. “We are promoting good, clean activities like fishing.”

The day brings out between 100-150 entrants and prizes such as bicycles and gift cards will be awarded.

Spittler said it doesn’t matter if they catch fish or not, because there are plenty of prizes.

Kay DeCuir, president elect, said those who do not register before the event can do so at 8:30 a.m. on site that morning.

There will also be free food for the children — hot dogs, chips and drinks. While the young ones eat free, the food will be available for adults to purchase.

While at the event, the anglers have a chance to see members of the Nederland High School Fishing Team and other avid fishermen. They will talk about the importance of being hooked on fishing, not on drugs, DeCuir said.

For those who do not own a fishing pole, there will be cane poles available. Each child will receive their own bait — a scoop of whole kernel corn in a baggie, DeCuir said.

Angela Fanette, director of Parks and Recreation, calls it a great family fun day in the park.

“It’s a way to introduce the kiddos to fishing and the love of the outdoors,” Fanette said. “We love to see the kids out there with their parents participating.”

Fanette said the Rotary Club does a great job at getting prizes together for the kids and appreciates the group for hosting the event for the community.