R. Jean Hodges, 93, of Port Arthur, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur.

She was born December 19, 1928, in Florida, to Zanie Parrish Ezell and Thomas Ezell.

Survivors include her son, Reverend Frank Hodges and wife, Linda; granddaughter, Gina Hodges Martin and husband, A.J.; and great-grandchildren, Franklin and Xander Martin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Zanie and Thomas Ezell; husband of forty-seven years, Earl F. Hodges, Sr.; and brothers, Buddy, Virgil, and Donald Ezell.

A gathering of Mrs. Hodge’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Val Verde Baptist Church, 3900 Cleveland Avenue, Groves, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her interment will take place at Edgewood Cemetery, Jacksonville, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Hodges to Val Verde Baptist Church, P.O. Box 785, Groves, Texas 77619.

