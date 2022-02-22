Filing ends in city, school races. Here’s who will be on the ballot.

The ballot for the upcoming general election has been solidified with last-minute applications in some cases while other local entities will be canceling elections due a lack of challengers.

Port Arthur residents will choose a mayor from a field of four candidates: incumbent Thurman Bartie, former councilman Willie “Bae” Lewis, former Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation EDC Floyd Batiste and Matthews Christian Jr.

The Port Arthur Independent School District Board of Trustees race has five candidates seeking two open positions. They are incumbent Dianne Brown, Yadira Cardenas, Kimberly Johnson, Jacori Narcise and Nina Stelly.

The City of Nederland will not have an election this time around, and the city council is expected to take action soon to cancel the election, according to city officials.

Mayor Don Albanese did not draw an opponent in his reelection bid. Likewise, Sylvia Root, who previously served the Ward IV seat and is now seeking the Ward II seat, is unopposed. David Guillot is the sole candidate for the Ward IV seat.

The Nederland Independent School Board of Trustees race has two seats available and three candidates: incumbents Nicholas L. Phillips and Suzanne Isom, and Daniel Cruz.

In the Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7 board race, only the incumbents filed as of Friday when filing ended. They are Lester Champagne representing Nederland and Albert Moses Jr., representing Port Arthur. Calls to the DD7 office made Monday were unanswered.

Sabine Pass Independent School District will also be canceling its election, as the three incumbents are unopposed. They are Ethan Blood, Jennifer Blood and Nadine Williams.

The incumbents on the Sabine Pass Port Authority board will retain their seats, as there were no challengers. They are Robert Sexton and Jerry Heid.

The port authority commissioners will meet and discuss canceling the May 7 general election and also consider on extending the term lengths.

Election day is May 7. Early voting runs April 25 through May 3.