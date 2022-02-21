Victim identified following Valero site mishap that led to Beaumont man’s death; investigation ongoing

Little additional information was available Monday afternoon on a Friday incident that lead to the death of a Beaumont man.

Harvey Fabriguze, 61, died Friday while working on Diamond Green Diesel 3 at Valero in Port Arthur. The man was an employee of a contracting company.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen called the death “accidental,” while Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said police were not investigating the death.

Carol Hebert, public affairs manager for the refinery, said Monday the investigation continues, and no additional information has been made available.

Valero released a statement following the fatality saying they are working with OSHA, Fabriguze’s direct employer and other agencies to determine the cause.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and their family during this time of loss,” the statement concluded.

An autopsy has been ordered.