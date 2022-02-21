Here is how to use avocado to up your Taco Tuesdays (or any day)

An avocado slicer in the store intrigued me. I texted a friend, who said he has one but avoids it. Cleaning is a challenge.

I borrowed his while researching 10 brands online. I didn’t realize the handle aided in pit removal.

My mom taught me to slice and use a spoon to scoop out the avocado. Then use a knife to whac, twist and remove the pit. It has always worked for me.

I never seemed to use the slicer with the right size or texture fruit and lost a lot of the good stuff and had to use the spoon anyway. I’m sticking to the old ways. The whole process simply reminded me to eat more avocados.

All good.

And here are some inspirations to work into Taco Tuesday:

Clubtails – If a giant can of Bahama Mamma or Bahama Mama screams gas station to you, you’re on to something. The Original Clubtails brings you convenient 24-ounce cans of sweet tropical infusions from a convenience store.

Just get onto clubtails.com to find the nearest near you. There’s enough for two people to share in your own lovely glasses at home, and a little extra for a second round.

The biggest challenge is to pick from their several conveniently tempting flavors.

Cactus! – Slick is the word for organic cactus water. It’s got a silken body as it slides down, and 30 calories of flavored, non-carbonated Cactus! The Desert Hydrator will fill you up.

Watermelon was my first try. Perfect for unwinding after a day working the ranch. All the popular flavors are in the line. Sarita, the founder, says her sustainable-sourced organic cactus is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Learn more at deserthydrator.com.

Are your seeds super? – From avocado toast to cookies, there are countless foods that could benefit from a shake of Organic Super Seeds from Better Body Foods. Not only do I love the product of chia, flaxseed meal and hulled hemp seeds, I also love looking at them.

I emptied the zip pouch into a tall, clear keeper in the pantry and have some in a little shaker for easy access. These are attractive reminders to shake, blend and bake the seeds into anything craving a little more fiber, protein and omega-3s. Lear more at betterbodyfoods.com.

Raised Gluten Free – Two moms were cooking, “Raised Gluten Free” is a claim most adults can’t make, but times are changing. These moms, who created a brand, got to creating pies, cookies and the main dishes I’m sharing here.

Gluten-Free Vegan Quiche, an egg-less spinach wonder was favored to win, but Vegetable Pot Pie, also vegan, claimed top place by everyone at my table. The crust was soooo good and the warm innards were the definition of comfort food. Learn more at raisedglutenfree.com.

Lookin’ Good for Taco Tuesday – Guess what else is gluten-free? EVXO Cosmetics stands up for animal rights. A Plum Rose palette offers amazing eye colors with a stand-out brush and mirror and patrons who must avoid digesting glutens can also be assured these guys are creatively cranking out vegan, organic and gluten-free makeup.

Swipe Right lip and cheek tint is a double power that keeps minimalists in hip color. Learn more at evxocosmetics.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who has broken the rules before: You can celebrate tacos on any day of the week. Tell her if you’ve done that at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.