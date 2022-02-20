See Port Neches-Groves, Memorial football players who earn state honors

The Texas Sports Writers Association named five local football players to the 5A All-State football team this week.

Port Neches-Groves receiver Chance Prosperie made the third team, while running back Koby Trahan, and center Bryce Loftin made honorable mention.

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders and defensive lineman Christian Thomas also made the honorable mention list.

Prosperie, who is a junior, led the team in receptions and yards.

“It is an honor to be included on this team with this level of athletes,” he told Port Arthur Newsmedia.

“Making this team motivates me to continue to work hard on and off the field to be the best version of myself for next year.”

Proseperie and Loftin will join 14 other returning starters from this year’s team that made it to the third round of the playoffs.

Trahan, who was one of the few starting seniors, put up one of the more impressive running back seasons in the school’s history.

“It was an honor to be named All-State,” he said.

“It was an honor to do it with my teammates by my side. All of the hard work paid off.”

Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said he was happy to see Thomas and Sanders continue to receive recognition for their efforts on the field.

Sanders took home the District 9-5A Division I MVP by unanimous decision.

The quarterback finished the season with more than 1,500 yards rushing, more than 2,000 yards passing and 39 total touchdowns (20 passing and 19 rushing).

Thomas was named to the first team all-district. The defensive end recorded 30 tackles and seven sacks on the season.

“It is good for them and it shows the ones coming behind them that hard work pays off,” Morgan said. “We demand a lot out of them while they are here. It paid off in the biggest way with the scholarships.”

Morgan said it is good for outside groups to recognize the talent.

“These don’t come from coaches, so it shows they were making a mark on people that see them play,” he said.

Sanders and Thomas received scholarships to play at the next level.

In December, Sanders signed a letter of intent to play for the University of New Mexico, while Thomas will go across the Texas/Louisiana border to play for Northwestern State University.