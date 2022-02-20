ON THE MENU — Touch of Cajun Café takes you inside menu update that keeps customer favs

NEDERLAND — Touch of Cajun Café is making some changes to the menu within the next month, according to Manager Jordon Horn.

The café, located at 1147 Boston Avenue in Nederlad., has been one of the more popular eateries in the area over the past few years.

“We are looking to add a couple of specialty items,” Horn said. “A dish I am working on right now is a grilled redfish. We are still working out some of the kinks, but it will be with a lemon butter crab vermouth. We are going to take a few things out.”

Horn said fans of the eatery should not fret over the possibility of losing popular dishes.

Touch of Cajun Café is most known for the boiled seafood.

“Our fried barbeque crabs are extremely popular,” he said. “Our motto is ‘something for everyone.’ We do fried baskets, burgers, pastas, steaks and a little bit of everything.”

Horn said the community has been very supportive.

“When that street is busy, we are busy,” Horn said of Boston Avenue. “Anytime there is foot traffic, people are always stopping by and grabbing a bite to eat. The food is really delicious.”

The café also has job openings for many positions.

“I am trying to build the kitchen back together with new ideas,” he said. “We want the cooks to be passionate about what they are doing and serve the best food possible. We can use crawfish helpers, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers.”

With crawfish season underway, Touch of Cajun has already seen waves of people demanding the delicacy.

“In the evenings, there is not even a place to sit,” Horn said. “I would say in a day we do anywhere from 10-20 sacks. A sack is usually 30-35 lbs. The people wait year round for the crawfish to come back. This year, we have had issues with volume because the weather has fluctuated so much. The fishermen haven’t been able to catch the volume that we want. But later in the season, we are going to run a trailer over here and we will be able to cook about 1,000 pounds at a time.”

The manager said the restaurant is also striving for more consistency.

“When you come in, you are going to get served something that tastes the same as it did last week,” he said. “There will always be friendly faces. The environment is really southern and down to earth.”

Call 409-853-1888 for more information.