RELIGION BRIEFS — Black History Conference Teaching this weekend

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will continue their series 42nd From Babylon to Timbuktu during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Black History Conference Teaching will be by senior pastor Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Nash will interview Messianic Jewish Missionary Lynn Wein McCoy of Rock of Israel Ministries in Baltimore, Maryland. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

