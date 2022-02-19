Port Arthur’s Dr. Jeffery Lewis part of growing team at Bob Hope

Bob Hope School recently announced two additions to its education leadership team.

Dr. Jeffery Lewis has been named assistant campus director at the BHS Beaumont Campus. Mary Jagoe has been named the district’s special education director.

Lewis grew up in Port Arthur and is a proud graduate of Bishop Byrne High School.

Lewis has a background in education, working as an administrator and special assistant to the CEO of Tekoa charter school.

He has been married for more than 30 years and says family is his top priority. He also has a wedding andevent planning service, which he has been running for the past 20 years and does marketing for small businesses.

He plans on mentoring new teachers and developing a matured staff at BHS.

Lewis says anyone can be a teacher, but you must learn to be an educator. He looks forward to seeing student growth and believes students need to be given more than one chance to succeed. His goal is to see every student succeed at school and life.

Jagoe holds a M.Ed., is a Lamar University alumnus, and is working toward her educational diagnostician certification.

She has 15 years of experience working in special education and worked in the Beaumont ISD and West Orange Cove CCISD.

She was a Special Education Supervisor for six years, managing the resource and inclusion program for 13 campuses in Beaumont. She has also coached for the Special Olympics and was a school sponsor for the “Meet in the Middle” and “Erase the R Word” programs.

She grew up in Southeast Texas and was a drum major in high school. Her hobbies and interests outside of work include spending quality time with her family, spoiling her granddaughter, fishing, making jewelry, Bible study and trips to the beach.

is looking forward to working with all stakeholders in building and maintaining an exceptional special education program at Bob Hope School.

She loves the quote from educator Rita Pierson: “Every child deserves a champion: an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection and insists they become the best they can possibly be.”