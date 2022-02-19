PHOTO FEATURE: Meet the headlining band for Taste of Summer

Published 12:36 am Saturday, February 19, 2022

By Monique Batson

Rollin Bones, a group of local musicians that includes Museum of the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame member Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois and was organized by Port Arthur optometrist Barry Davis, will headline the Taste of Summer July 9 at the Carl Parker Center.

The new event was created when the Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s annual Taste of Gumbo was canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Taste of Summer will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include food vendors of all kinds, entertainment for all ages, live music, a touch-a-truck event for children and a beer garden.

More News

Leading Texas economist charts path for local industries, Greater Port Arthur

Young artist leaves colorful mark across Port Arthur

Port Arthur’s Dr. Jeffery Lewis part of growing team at Bob Hope

Health & Wellness edition coming soon, plus more from Port Arthur Newsmedia

Print Article