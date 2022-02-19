Health & Wellness edition coming soon, plus more from Port Arthur Newsmedia

Be on the lookout for a special edition of The Port Arthur News, which publishes Feb. 26 and spotlights our community’s Health & Wellness.

We are focusing on the people and businesses working in Port Arthur and Mid County to keep us happy and fulfilled.

The themed edition is part of an expanded rollout of special projects in 2022, some of which you have already seen.

On Wednesday (Feb. 16), we published a special section in dedication to this week’s Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce banquet.

Volume 1 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is also already on newsstands, and the finishing touches are being applied to Volume 2, which publishes next month.

Don’t fret if you have missed any of these products, as they can be viewed digitally on our website, panews.com, under the “Special Sections” tab, which is located at the top of the main page.

There is also a new special project that has just been agreed, too.

We are again teaming up with Port Arthur LNG to distribute $25,000 to in grants to local community organizations.

The theme this Spring is environmental champions, which are those actively working to preserve the wonderful surroundings we all enjoy.

Stay tuned for more details, including how to apply, which will be shared in the approaching weeks.