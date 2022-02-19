Contractor killed following workplace mishap at Valero in Port Arthur

A contractor was killed Friday afternoon in Port Arthur following a refinery workplace incident.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Marc DeRouen confirmed the death, saying the victim was male.

DeRouen described it as “accidental,” adding the man passed away from injuries from an accident at Valero.

DeRouen said he needed to speak with the victim’s family before releasing more information.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed there is no police or criminal investigation involved with the death.

A statement put out by Valero said the fatality followed construction on Diamond Green Diesel 3 in Port Arthur.

Valero authorities said they are working with the contracting company, OSHA and other agencies to determine the cause of the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor and their family during this time of loss,” the statement concluded.