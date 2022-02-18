Port Arthur man found shot to death Friday

A local man was found shot to death Friday morning in Port Arthur, bringing the number of killings this year so far to four.

Police responded at approximately 8:32 a.m. to the 400 block of West 53rd Street in reference to a deceased person, according to a news release by Port Arthur Deputy Chief Reid Rowe.

The individual was located and later identified as Christopher Thomas Jr. of Port Arthur. His age was not immediately available.

Officers later discovered Thomas appeared to have been shot.

As of Friday night no arrests had been made.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.