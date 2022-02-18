PHOTO FEATURE: Meet the headlining band for Taste of Summer

Published 12:24 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Monique Batson

Port Arthur optometrist Barry Davis organized the band two years ago. (Monique Batson/The News)

Rollin Bones, a group of local musicians that includes Museum of the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame member Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois and was organized by Port Arthur optometrist Barry Davis, will headline the Taste of Summer July 9 at the Carl Parker Center.

Jane Forest sings as Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois plays during a Rollin Bones rehearsal. (Monique Batson/The News)

The new event was created when the Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s annual Taste of Gumbo was canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Gene Jones, left, and Kent Moss rehearse. Moss was previously in a band with Rollin Bones members Ron Arceneaux and Jane Forest. (Monique Batson/The News)

Taste of Summer will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include food vendors of all kinds, entertainment for all ages, live music, a touch-a-truck event for children and a beer garden.

Jon Parent plays keyboard. (Monique Batson/The News)

