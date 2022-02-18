Gunshots fired during Port Arthur home invasion Thursday night

Port Arthur Police are searching for two gunmen following a violent home invasion Thursday night that included shots fired inside an occupied home.

Sgt. Shannon Meaux said responding officers were told two subjects entered a house without permission, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

Officers received the home invasion robbery call at 7:36 p.m. Thursday from a house in the 1800 block of 15th Street.

“The suspects discharged several rounds from the weapon while still inside the house,” Meaux said in a release. “The suspects fled the area before police arrived.”

Police did not immediately release descriptive information on the gunman or indicate who was home during the attack.

According to Meaux, no one was injured during the violent assault.