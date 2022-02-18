Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 9-15
Published 12:20 am Friday, February 18, 2022
Groves Police Department arrests and responses from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15:
Feb. 9
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.
- An injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 10
- An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Carolina.
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrel.
Feb. 11
- A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Fourth.
Feb. 12
- Ivan Gomez 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of West Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.
Feb. 13
- Ryan Amburn, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Jackson.
Feb. 14
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main.
Feb. 15
- Possession of a controlled substance report was processed.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.