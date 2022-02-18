Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 9-15

Groves Police Department arrests and responses from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15:

Feb. 9

An injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.

Feb. 10

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrel.

An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Carolina.

Feb. 11

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Fourth.

An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 39

A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Feb. 12

Ivan Gomez 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of West Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.