Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 9-15

Published 12:20 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department arrests and responses from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15:

Feb. 9

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Adams.
  • An injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive. 

Feb. 10

  • An information report was taken at the 5600 block of Carolina.
  • An assault was reported in the 6900 block of Terrel.

Feb. 11

  • A duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Main.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 39th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Fourth.

Feb. 12

  • Ivan Gomez 28, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3900 block of West Parkway. 
  • An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Stuart.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 5000 block of Kent.

Feb. 13

  • Ryan Amburn, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6100 block of Jackson.

Feb. 14

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of Main.

Feb. 15

  • Possession of a controlled substance report was processed. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Howe.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

