Port Arthur Police look for man linked to several city burglaries

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating, 21-year-old, Skyler Ray Mordente-Folsom.

In making the announcement Thursday evening, authorities said he has a county warrant for burglary of a building and is a person of interest in several other burglaries within the city.

If you have any information on Mordente-Folsom’s whereabouts, call the Port Arthur Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.