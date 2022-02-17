Port Arthur Police look for man linked to several city burglaries

Published 8:39 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By PA News

Port Arthur Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man pictured.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating, 21-year-old, Skyler Ray Mordente-Folsom.

In making the announcement Thursday evening, authorities said he has a county warrant for burglary of a building and is a person of interest in several other burglaries within the city.

If you have any information on Mordente-Folsom’s whereabouts, call the Port Arthur Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

Police said this photo is a mugshot from January and investigators believe he has lost a significant amount of weight since the photo was taken.

