Port Arthur man, 20, sentenced for distributing meth

In June and July of 2019, traffic stops revealed a group of individuals out of Port Arthur, including Troy Reese, were conspiring with individuals in Houston to distribute methamphetamine and “China White.”

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston described China White as “an extremely dangerous synthetic heroin tainted with chemicals similar to fentanyl.”

According to information recently presented in court, the conspiracy involved cellular applications such as CashApp used to purchase narcotics and stolen or fraudulent credit cards to purchase hotel rooms and other items used in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Reese was indicted by a federal grand jury June 3, 2020.

Reese, 20, pleaded guilty May 25 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield sentenced him Wednesday to more than 11 years in federal prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Port Arthur Police Department investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove prosecuted.