Funeral services for Martha Edna Machann, 96, of Zavalla will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Zavalla First Baptist Church with Brother Stephen Forrest and Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.

Mrs. Machann was called to her heavenly home of February 13, 2022 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation.

Edna was born in Hedley, Texas on September 24, 1925 to William Nelson Boyett and Ora Mae Griffin Boyett and was raised in Sabine and San Augustine counties.

She was a resident of Zavalla for 45 years, and previously a resident of Port Neches for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Zavalla First Baptist Church and of First Baptist Church in Port Neches during her years there.

She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur, J.D. Evans Real Estate in Port Neches, and as a realtor for Kirksey Real Estate in Zavalla, and was involved in several civic organizations over the years.

She was always dressed and ready to go just in case someone dropped by, and most times, not really caring about where they were going. She loved playing 42 and spending time with friends and family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her sons, Dwaine Machann of Tomball, Greg Machann of Zavalla; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hubert and Betty Beard of Huntington, Raymond and Diane Beard of Georgia; sister-in-law, Bernice Kirksey of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin “Eddie” John Machann; son, Thomas Randall “Randy” Machann; daughter-in-law, Linda Machann; five brothers; two sisters; and a host of other relatives.

Pallbearers will be Mitch Machann, Addison Machann, Adam Moore, Joey Beard, Noah Moore, and Brannon Moore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zavalla First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 73, Zavalla, Texas 75980.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.

