Diann Marie Drake Foster, 63, entered eternal rest Saturday, February 5, 2022 following a brief illness.

Diann was born April 25, 1958 to Roy Chester and Velma Drake.

Diann was a graduate of the Lincoln High School class of 1976, and worked many years at the Bob Hope Hughen School until her retirement.

Diann is survived by her husband; Willie Foster III, three children; Brandy, Willie IV, and Gerren Foster; two sisters; Denise Turner, and Debra Ambroise; four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Homegoing services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:00am at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.