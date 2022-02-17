Diann Marie Drake Foster

Published 5:43 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By PA News

Diann Marie Drake Foster

Diann Marie Drake Foster, 63, entered eternal rest Saturday, February 5, 2022 following a brief illness.

Diann was born April 25, 1958 to Roy Chester and Velma Drake.

Diann was a graduate of the Lincoln High School class of 1976, and worked many years at the Bob Hope Hughen School until her retirement.

Diann is survived by her husband; Willie Foster III, three children; Brandy, Willie IV, and Gerren Foster; two sisters; Denise Turner, and Debra Ambroise; four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Homegoing services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:00am at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More Obituaries

Jordan Reed

Martha Edna Machann

Columbus Berry Como

Carolyn Cecilia West-Nicolas

Print Article