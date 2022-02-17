Christopher Francois was born April 7, 1950 to Henry and Adile Francois.

He was a 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School and he also attended Wiley College.

He worked at Mobil Refinery for several years.

Christopher Francois, 71, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at The Medical Center SETX. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Amy Francois; three brothers Andrew, Henry and Edmond Francois, Sr.; and two sisters Dorothy and Pauline Francois.

Surviving relatives include two sons, Thaddeus Barideaux (Brenda) and Martin Francois (Michelle); three sisters, Sarah Francois Moten, Ruby Francois and Florence Francois Swan; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.